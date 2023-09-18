Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim and Bloomberg Media launch the second edition of the Circular Cities Barometer showcasing the world's top cities leading the transition from a linear to a circular economy. London tops the list driven by the city's leadership in circular buildings and investment, followed by Seattle, Copenhagen, Paris and Zurich. The Circular Cities Barometer also welcomes five new cities, including Vienna, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Washington, D.C. and Madrid, to bring the total to thirty.
As part of the newly launched Circular Cities Hub, a partnership between Holcim and Bloomberg Media, the Circular Cities Barometer measures how fast thirty global cities are transitioning from a linear, to a circular economy. Broken down by indicators, Zurich is the top city in the Barometer for circular living. Montreal and Seattle are the Barometer leaders in circular systems. London tops the Barometer for both circular living and circular building categories. The Barometer provides unique insights into what the most innovative cities around the world are doing to become more circular and to inspire others to join this movement to fast track progress.
Based on a proprietary algorithm, the Barometer scores cities based on the circularity of their buildings, systems, living and leadership. This year's Barometer features a new indicator in the Circular Buildings category (Construction and Demolition Waste) and the Circular Leadership Category (Circular Procurement). The database showcases more than 300 best circularity practices from cities all around the world and is updated and expanded on a yearly basis.
The Circular Cities Hub, a dynamic platform showcasing cities, ideas and projects accelerating the shift to circular living and building, is available here: https://bloomberg.com/circularcities
For more details on how Holcim is helping build circular cities see: https://www.holcim.com/what-we-do/decarbonizing-building/circular-construction/build-circular-city
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future.
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1727845 18.09.2023 CET/CEST