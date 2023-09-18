Anzeige
18.09.2023
ChainIDE: ETH Riyadh 2023: Exploring the Future of the Web3 Ecosystem

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11th, 2023, ETH Riyadh 2023, presented by Tharawat Technology, Studio 23, ChainIDE, Coffee with Crypto, and Mask, is poised to assemble developers, innovators, and the global blockchain community in a dynamic exchange of ideas and technological advancements. Riyadh is once again primed to assert itself as a global epicenter for blockchain innovation with the imminent arrival of the ETH Riyadh 2023 conference.

Riyadh represents a burgeoning center for digital innovation, with a growing tech-savvy community and an environment conducive to the adoption of emerging technologies. The strategic location in the heart of the Middle East makes Riyadh an ideal meeting point for blockchain enthusiasts from diverse regions, fostering international collaboration and innovation.

EthRiyadh 2023 is a series of hybrid events, hosted both online and offline, featuring three distinct stages. It kicks off with the META to Global Web3 Builder Competition, taking place from September 18th to October 12th. This competition will feature multiple tracks focusing on the latest innovations in the web3 industry and blockchain technology, encouraging developers and innovators to showcase their skills and creativity.

Following with the Builder Conference that Scheduled for October 11th. This part of the event promises captivating talks and panel discussions led by leaders and visionaries in the blockchain field. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into emerging trends and groundbreaking technologies that are shaping the future of web3 and Ethereum.

The event culminates with the online Builder Mixer, taking place on October 12th. This is a unique opportunity for participants to connect with a vibrant community of builders, fostering growth and mutual success. Attendees can share stories about their experiences in building and forging meaningful connections that may lead to future achievements in the blockchain industry.

For more information about ETH Riyadh 2023, including registration details and agenda updates, please visit [www.ethriyadh.com].


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211733/image_5026396_9809199.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eth-riyadh-2023-exploring-the-future-of-the-web3-ecosystem-301929078.html

