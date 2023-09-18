Notified's Public Relations, Investor Relations and Experiences Solutions Now Available in Swedish-Language

Notified to Gather Communicators to Discuss AI-Powered Communication for IR and PR at its Stockholm Summit on September 19

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 18, 2023, a globally-trusted technology partner for public relations, investor relations, and marketing professionals, today announced that its Public Relationsare available in Swedish. Additionally, Notified will gather communicators at its Stockholm Summiton September 19, 2023, for a panel discussion focused on "AI Powered Communication: Transforming IR and PR for the Future," featuring speakers from Geelmuyden Kiese Sweden, Vanessa Eriksson AB, and Informatica.



"We're proud to introduce Swedish-language versions of all Notified solutions, making it easier for communicators across the region to access the innovative and intelligent tools that they need to launch and manage powerful corporate communications campaigns," said Niina Nikkanen, Sales Director Nordics, Notified. "Brands all over the world rely on the Notified platform to manage their communications strategies - whether that's monitoring local media coverage, managing engaging IR sites and webcasts, building highly targeted media lists or generating press release drafts with GlobeNewswire's AI Press Release Generator."

To support brands across Sweden, Notified's GlobeNewswire platform enables distribution to both local and global outlets through robust geo-targeted trade lists that span Swedish Competent Authority, Finansinspektionen and Nasdaq for regulated communications and leading automotive, biotech and pharma, business, energy, finance, healthcare, real estate, telecom and travel trade publications.

Notified's presence in Sweden includes well-established sales and support teams in both Malmö and Stockholm. Its solutions help businesses to effectively share and amplify their stories - to clients, investors, employees and the media - from press release distribution via GlobeNewswire to earnings calls, IR websites, social listening, media engagement, webinars and digital experiences.

"AI is transforming the tools and roles within PR and IR, and Notified is one of the leading companies spearheading this transformation," said Laura Lindholm, Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications and PR, Miltton. "I'm thrilled to join Notified's Stockholm Summit to discuss an AI-powered future for IR and PR and the transformational opportunities and challenges ahead."

About Notified

Notified is committed to making it easy for brands to create and share powerful stories with the world. Our suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and our dedicated customer service team are relied upon by more than 10,000 global clients, from growing businesses and public companies to some of the world's most recognizable brands.

Notified's solutions help businesses effectively share and amplify their stories-to clients, investors, employees and the media. From press release distribution via GlobeNewswire to earnings calls, IR websites, social listening, media engagement tools, webinars and virtual events, Notified has you covered. Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Notified is headquartered in New York, N.Y.

