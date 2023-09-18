

ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK, KOTFY.PK), a German maker of embedded computer modules, boards, and systems, said on Monday that it has acquired Altimate, a Romanian urban and interurban mobility solutions provider, for 11.64 million euros.



With this, Kontron aims to expand its fast-growing high-margin business segment Software + Solutions, which amounts to currently below 20 percent of Kontron's revenue.



According to the company's projection, together with its recent acquisitions and the existing transportation and susietec business, Software + Solutions will have a revenue share of over 50 percent by 2027.



For 2022, Altimate had posted total revenues of about 19.6 million euros, with EBITDA of 1.8 million euros. For 2024, the company expects over 25 million euros in revenues at an EBITDA margin exceeding 3 million euros.



Altimate currently operates in Romania with a footprint in Poland and Bulgaria.



