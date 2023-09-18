

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction activity showed the most pronounced deterioration in this year so far amid ongoing demand weakness, survey results from S&P Global showed Monday.



The headline BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 44.9 in August from 45.6 in July. A score below 50 indicates expansion, while any reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.



Among monitored categories, the reduction in commercial activity was the sharpest in almost two-and-a-half years while housing activity fell at a solid rate.



New orders fell at the steepest pace in eight months due to deteriorating demand conditions, linked to interest rate hikes and stubborn inflationary pressures.



Although firms continued to add workforce numbers in August, the rate of job creation was only marginal overall and the least pronounced in four months.



Despite falling demand for inputs, Irish construction companies signalled a resumption of the deterioration of their suppliers' performance during August.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to a 4-month high, as just under 31 percent of respondents saw their input costs rise over the course of the month.



Firms continued to express optimism in the year-ahead outlook for activity during August, underpinned by the positive assessment for the future, which included hopes for an improvement in market demand, the launch of new product lines, and the commencement of new projects.



