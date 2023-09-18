Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2023) - Genesis Ai Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTC Pink: AIGFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoff Fawkes to the position of Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Fawkes is a technology executive with a background in software development and business operational management spanning the past 20+ years.

Mr. Fawkes was most recently CTO of Carbonethic where he led the development of Woodlands.ai, the leading Ai solution for modelling forestry digital twins for real-world natural resources applications, and analytics software to provide reliable verified carbon models.

Prior to this role he was VP of Technology at BuildDirect, the first eCommerce technology for the home improvement industry, and served on the executive team to lead a successful 2021 go-public exit on the TSX-V (BILD). While at BuildDirect Mr. Fawkes led the global software engineering team and technology transformation from digital-only to B2BPro focused omni-channel technology stack on Amazon AWS. Previously he was VP Software Development at DDS Wireless, a global provider of mobile solutions for a variety of fleet management applications.



Mr. Fawkes has over 15 years of expertise in offshore software development in India, China and Brazil, having structured and mentored teams to grow their expertise globally. His experience spans industries and technologies including AI/ML for forestry, eCommerce, Demand Chain Management (DCM), security and online banking, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and telecommunications. He holds an MBA degree from Simon Fraser University (Vancouver) and a B.Sc. degree in Computer Science from the University of British Columbia.

About Genesis Ai Corp.

Genesis Ai is a proprietary generative Ai (artificial intelligence) model in development, building digital twins for real-world natural resources applications. Digital twins can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning and neural networks, providing disruptive real-world problem solving.

Genesis Ai Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the precision geospatial, forestry analytics, and carbon sector through Ai.

Development Plans and Applications:



Genesis is planning (5) modules powered by the Ai core including Wildfire, Carbon, Forestry, Mining and Urban Interface. Initial focus will be adapting digital twin technology to provide solutions in the wildfire, mining and carbon segments:

Wildfire - providing solutions for the three phases of wildfire: Before : Detecting areas prone to fire and providing cost effective solutions to protect against loss of forests, structures, and lives. During : Improving response to fires including aerial and ground-based information sharing, optimized deployment of scarce firefighting resources and the minimization of loss of structures, forests, and impact to humans & animals. After : Before/after fire behavior risk modeling for future prevention using AI to analyze historical fire data and environmental changes. Providing best economic choices for reestablishing new growth.

Mining - providing solutions to optimize the exploration process and quantify assets faster and more accurately through subsurface digital twinning.

Carbon - working to build trust, transparency, and reliability to the forest removal and avoidance industry through the development of accurate carbon models via digital twinning of forests and range.

Forestry - optimizing forest intelligence.

Urban Interface - modelling the impact of biological assets of cities and towns.

Genesis Ai Corp will simultaneously develop the wildfire, carbon, and mining modules first, targeting full commercialization in 2024.

