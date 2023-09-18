Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18
[15.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
15.09.23
IE000LZC9NM0
7,276,951.00
USD
0
44,783,820.76
6.1542
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
15.09.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,034,940.00
EUR
0
16,992,575.87
5.599
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
15.09.23
IE000GETKIK8
4,635,921.00
GBP
0
38,455,298.42
8.2951
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
15.09.23
IE000XIITCN5
798,976.00
GBP
0
6,196,147.40
7.7551
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
15.09.23
IE000HKX6U62
25,510.00
SEK
0
2,565,111.69
100.5532