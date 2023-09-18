

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - German telecommunications service provider 1&1 AG (DRI.DE) Monday said it will offer mobile 4G services on its own network from December 2023, which was previously planned for September.



The company had agreed with Vodafone in August this year to provide 5G coverage in places where there is no dedicated coverage. This will continue until new 1&1 network are laid in place.



Vodafone will be providing 5G services to 1&1 customers no later than October 1, 2024. Until then 1&1 will have access to 4G by Telefónica, the company said.



In this situation, 1&1 will have transitional tariffs for its new 5G customers based on 5G mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) wholesale services from Vodafone. By using Telefónica's national roaming, 4G tariffs will be produced by 1&1 itself on its network



To provide simultaneous provision of tariffs based on 5G MVNO wholesale services and 4G services in the 1&1 network, Federal Network Agency's permission is needed, which is expected in November this year.



Upon getting permission, the company plans to offer mobile 4G services on its own network from December 2023, as well as 5G tariffs on the basis of Vodafone MVNO wholesale services on a transitional basis until summer 2024.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken