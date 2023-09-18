DJ Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GEND LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2023 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.5079 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4570363 CODE: GEND LN ISIN: LU1691909508 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GEND LN Sequence No.: 271993 EQS News ID: 1728031 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 18, 2023 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)