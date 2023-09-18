DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (C50U LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2023 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 15-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 112.9993 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 88830 CODE: C50U LN ISIN: LU1681047400 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681047400 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C50U LN Sequence No.: 271990 EQS News ID: 1728025 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 18, 2023 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)