

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Media and internet company Naspers Limited (NPSN) and its unit Prosus (PROSY) announced on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Bob van Dijk is stepping down from the company and Prosus after a decade.



Ervin Tu, the current chief investment officer of the company, will take over on the interim.



van Dijk will remain as a consultant to the Boards until September 30, 2024.



Koos Bekker, chair, said that during the past 10 years, 'substantial businesses were established in Classifieds, Food Delivery and Payments, while we also entered several new fields.'



In his earlier role, the new interim CEO lead the company's ecommerce consolidated portfolio to profitability while maintaining growth.



On Friday, shares of Naspers closed at $33.75 down 0.50%.



