DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.9064 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24399332 CODE: LESW LN ISIN: LU1792117779 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESW LN Sequence No.: 272045 EQS News ID: 1728147 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1728147&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)