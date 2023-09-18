Edelcoin Announces Strategic Listing on BitForex on September 18th

EGNACH, Switzerland, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelcoin, the pioneering cryptocurrency underpinned by a diverse array of precious and base metals, is thrilled to announce its imminent listing on the esteemed BitForex platform. This landmark event, set for September 18th, promises to usher in a new era of opportunities for Edelcoin and its growing community.

Spotlight on Edelcoin: Edelcoin (EDLC) is not just another cryptocurrency; it's a revolution in the digital asset landscape. With its roots in Switzerland, Edelcoin offers a unique blend of speed, transparency, and real-world asset backing. This cryptocurrency is fully backed by a meticulously curated basket of precious and base metals, ensuring stability in an often-volatile crypto market.

Beyond its tangible backing, Edelcoin stands as a testament to the power of innovation. It champions ideals that resonate with the modern user: speed in transactions, unparalleled transparency, and a user-centric approach. The cryptocurrency's design ensures reduced volatility compared to other assets, making it a stable and secure store of wealth. This stability, combined with its real-world asset backing, positions Edelcoin as an effective hedge against inflation, a concern that plagues many traditional fiat currencies today.

Furthermore, Edelcoin's vision is grand yet grounded. It aims to bridge the chasm between the traditional financial world and the burgeoning decentralized finance realm. By leveraging the strengths of both worlds, Edelcoin is poised to offer enhanced security, trust, and growth potential.

BitForex - The Catalyst: BitForex, is a globally recognized crypto exchange known for its user-centric approach. Its commitment to security and seamless trading experience make it an ideal platform for Edelcoin's global debut.

Looking Ahead: The listing of Edelcoin on BitForex is not just a milestone for the cryptocurrency but a beacon of its growing prominence in the crypto sphere. This collaboration is set to amplify Edelcoin's global footprint, ensuring that more traders can access this unique asset with ease.

In conclusion, as the crypto world eagerly awaits September 18th, the future shines bright for Edelcoin. This listing is not just a testament to its potential but a clear indication of the evolving landscape of digital assets.

