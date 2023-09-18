DJ Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (PLAN LN) Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2023 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 8.8174 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2903000 CODE: PLAN LN ISIN: LU2370241684 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2370241684 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PLAN LN Sequence No.: 272131 EQS News ID: 1728319 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

