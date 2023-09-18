DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2023 / 09:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 15-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.9862 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1822009 CODE: PRAU LN ISIN: LU2089238468 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU LN Sequence No.: 272105 EQS News ID: 1728267 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1728267&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2023 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)