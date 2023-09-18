CAPE TOWN, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prosus (AEX and JSE Share Code: PRX) and Naspers Limited (JSE: NPN) announced today that Bob van Dijk is stepping down as CEO and Board member of Naspers and Prosus after 10 successful years of leadership. Ervin Tu, presently Group Chief Investment Officer, was appointed Interim CEO. Bob will assist with this transition and will remain as a consultant to the Boards until 30 September 2024.

Over his tenure, Bob has contributed meaningfully to the success and future of the Group. Bob has helped establish the Group as a leading global consumer internet company, creating significant value for shareholders.

"The Boards of Prosus and Naspers want to thank Bob for his leadership over a full decade," said Koos Bekker, chair. "During this time substantial businesses were established in Classifieds, Food Delivery and Payments, while we also entered several new fields. We appreciate Bob's contributions and wish him much success with his future career."

Ervin assuming the role as Interim CEO will result in a seamless transition. As the Chief Investment Officer, he has made significant contributions to the strategic direction of the company and will provide continuity in the execution of the Group's key priorities. That includes bringing the company's ecommerce consolidated portfolio to profitability while maintaining growth, and leading capital allocation across the Group.

"Prosus is operating with momentum. I am honored to assume the role and help shape the future of the Group. I couldn't be more excited about the team around me and to get started," said Ervin.

About Prosus:

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, and education technology sectors in markets including India and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including health, logistics, blockchain, and social commerce. Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's everyday lives. Every day, billions of customers use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built. Hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of Prosus's associates a part of their daily lives.

For listed companies where we have an interest, please see: Tencent, Meituan, Delivery Hero, Remitly, Trip.com, Udemy, Skillsoft, and SimilarWeb. Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of more than two billion people around the world.

Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX) and a2X Markets (PRX.AJ). Prosus is majority-owned by Naspers.

