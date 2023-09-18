Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.09.2023 | 10:30
iFOREX new Dubai efforts

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOREX has recently opened a new office in Dubai, to continue their global expansion as a market leader. "We are happy to announce that we are opening an office in Dubai," says the head of the new office. "This will help iFOREX engage with our clients in the region and solidify our efforts to provide the best trading experience." The office will provide marketing and support to regional clients and prospective traders.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9201951-iforex-new-dubai-efforts/

To further cement its regional expansion, iFOREX will also be at the Dubai Forex Expo on September 26th & 27th in Dubai's World Trade Center. "We are excited to meet our clients in person," says head of PR at the iFOREX Dubai office. "We are proud to reveal our new features and will gladly answer any questions and help anyone improve their experience on our platform." iFOREX will be in booth 182, ready to talk about their new features and answer any questions.

iFOREX is a leading global financial broker with over 25 years of experience and offices across the globe. Being a popular broker among both Arabic and English speakers in the UAE, this move seems to match their already extensive presence there.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209950/iFOREX_Expo_Dubai.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864512/4272219/iFOREX_Logo.jpg

Visit us in Forex Expo Dubai 2023!

iFOREX Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iforex-new-dubai-efforts-301930218.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
