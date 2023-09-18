

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer price inflation increased more-than-expected in August, though marginally, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year in August, following a 1.4 percent increase in July. Economists had expected inflation to rise somewhat to 1.6 percent.



The annual price growth in the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning segments remained strong in August, despite easing from 46.0 percent to 45.0 percent.



Prices in the utility sector alone grew 11.7 percent from last year, while those in the manufacturing sector dropped 2.2 percent.



Excluding energy, industrial producer prices edged down 0.1 percent, in contrast to a 0.4 percent rise in July.



On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.2 percent in August, versus an expected increase of 0.1 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken