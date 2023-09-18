Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
18.09.2023 | 11:10
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Changes to Circuit Breaker Parameters

Effective Monday, September 25, 2023, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq
Stockholm AB) will change the circuit breaker parameters for Swedish index
derivatives as described below. 

 -- For OMXS30 index futures, the price thresholds applicable during continuous
   trading will be changed so that a volatility halt is triggered in case a
   possible execution price otherwise would result in a ±0.75% price movement
   within two seconds. The current price variation is set to ±10.00 index
   points, which corresponds to a ±0.45% price movement based on Friday's
   settlement price for the front-month contract.

 -- For Swedish index derivatives, the duration of a volatility halt will be
   adjusted to 55-60 seconds, from current 175-180 seconds. Please note that
   the volatility halt duration for Norwegian and Danish index derivatives
   will remain unchanged.


For functional details, please refer to sections 5.3.1 and 13.2 of the Market
Model & Functionality - Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The changes outlined above
will be reflected in upcoming document revision 3.1.1 and an updated version of
Annexe D (Market Model Parameters). Both document versions will be available on
the Derivatives Rules webpage in due course. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice, members may contact
product manager Joakim Fernlund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 



Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1166403
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.