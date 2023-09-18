NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Changes to Circuit Breaker Parameters

Effective Monday, September 25, 2023, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB) will change the circuit breaker parameters for Swedish index derivatives as described below. -- For OMXS30 index futures, the price thresholds applicable during continuous trading will be changed so that a volatility halt is triggered in case a possible execution price otherwise would result in a ±0.75% price movement within two seconds. The current price variation is set to ±10.00 index points, which corresponds to a ±0.45% price movement based on Friday's settlement price for the front-month contract. -- For Swedish index derivatives, the duration of a volatility halt will be adjusted to 55-60 seconds, from current 175-180 seconds. Please note that the volatility halt duration for Norwegian and Danish index derivatives will remain unchanged. For functional details, please refer to sections 5.3.1 and 13.2 of the Market Model & Functionality - Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The changes outlined above will be reflected in upcoming document revision 3.1.1 and an updated version of Annexe D (Market Model Parameters). Both document versions will be available on the Derivatives Rules webpage in due course. For further information concerning this exchange notice, members may contact product manager Joakim Fernlund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1166403