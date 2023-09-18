DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.674 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24071362 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 272150 EQS News ID: 1728387 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 18, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)