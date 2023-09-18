

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The DAX benchmark of the Frankfurt bourse moved lower amidst anxiety ahead of decisions of key central banks. The Federal Reserve's decision is due on Wednesday whereas the Bank of England and Bank of Japan would make known their decisions on Thursday.



The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 15,809.25, having lost 84 points or 0.53 percent on an overnight basis. The day's trading has been within the range of 15,800.75 and 15,878.85.



In the 40-scrip index, only 6 are currently trading in the overnight positive territory.



Daimler Truck Holding has gained 1.23 percent followed by Rheinmetall that has added 0.92 percent.



MTU Aero Engines and Heidelberg Materials have both declined more than 2 percent. Infineon Technologies, Porsche Automobil Holding, Volkswagen, Continental, Porsche and Symrise declined more than 1 percent.



Amidst the Dollar's weakness, resulting in the Dollar Index shedding 0.03 percent, the EUR/USD pair increased 0.14 percent to 1.0670. The pair ranged between 1.0678 and 1.0656.



In tandem with the rise in bond yields across regions, the ten-year German bond yield increased 0.6 percent to 2.6850%, versus 2.6690% at the previous close.



