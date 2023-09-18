The in-person and digital event will equip technology leaders in the region with the latest research and insights to fuel business growth using emerging technologies like generative AI

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for Technology Innovation EMEA, held in London and digitally 12-13 October 2023. As technology finds its way into every function of business, the role of the technology organisation and leader has changed. To stay competitive in today's business environment, tech leaders need to anticipate the future needs of customers and align critical business capabilities all underpinned by technology to help their companies capture value and drive business growth.

At this year's Technology Innovation EMEA, chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief digital officers, and other technology leaders will learn best practices to help their organisations prioritise the right decisions, accelerate time to value, and deliver successful outcomes for customers and employees. They will also learn how to leverage emerging technologies such as generative AI to drive innovation and improve efficiency.

The event will include several guest keynote speakers, including noted author, Columbia Business School professor, and founder of the Mentora Institute, Hitendra Wadhwa, and Lloyds Banking Group head of digital delivery and strategy, Mitchell Nova, who will share how new technologies can enhance existing architecture platforms to spark transformation. Technology Innovation EMEA will also honour EMEA recipients of Forrester's Technology Awards, which recognise organisations that have successfully implemented technology strategies that are outcome-driven and customer-obsessed to accelerate business growth.

Noteworthy keynotes and sessions include:

Technology's Role In Driving The Customer-Obsessed Growth Engine. This keynote discusses how tech executives must work with key stakeholders in their organisation to develop strategies that drive customer value and enable, create, and amplify growth.

This keynote discusses how tech executives must work with key stakeholders in their organisation to develop strategies that drive customer value and enable, create, and amplify growth. Predictions 2024. Generative AI is exponentially gaining momentum within the future of work, editorial, customer experience, and code writing. In this keynote, learn about the next frontier of innovation threats, advantages, and opportunities in the year ahead.

Generative AI is exponentially gaining momentum within the future of work, editorial, customer experience, and code writing. In this keynote, learn about the next frontier of innovation threats, advantages, and opportunities in the year ahead. The Metaverse Hype Is Over. The Real Work Continues. The metaverse does not exist yet, but precursors do, in consumer- and employee-facing scenarios. This session will discuss how companies are reaching consumers in virtual worlds and how they can make use of new environments for employee onboarding, training, and collaboration.

The metaverse does not exist yet, but precursors do, in consumer- and employee-facing scenarios. This session will discuss how companies are reaching consumers in virtual worlds and how they can make use of new environments for employee onboarding, training, and collaboration. Fact Vs. Fiction: When Should You Invest In The Next Shiny Thing? Generative AI already has a key place in the enterprise technology portfolio. This session reveals the current state of the latest emerging technologies, what this means for enterprises, and the lessons that leaders can learn from early adopters of these technologies.

Generative AI already has a key place in the enterprise technology portfolio. This session reveals the current state of the latest emerging technologies, what this means for enterprises, and the lessons that leaders can learn from early adopters of these technologies. Digital Leaders Must Become Bolder To Plug Skill Gaps. Every organisation is facing skill gaps when tackling their broader digital transformation initiative. This session will discuss how most European business leaders have difficulty finding the digital talent they need and what they can do to combat this challenge.

"Regardless of the economic climate, technology and innovation is essential to driving business growth," said Pascal Matzke, event host and VP, research director at Forrester. "Since CIOs and the IT organisation have the broadest span of control and visibility across business, processes, and data systems, they are in the best position to see the big picture and help prioritise initiatives that drive growth. At Technology Innovation EMEA, tech leaders will learn how to develop resilient, adaptive, and creative strategies that inspire innovation, improve customer experiences, and supercharge business outcomes."

In-person attendees will experience facilitated discussions, consulting workshops, and special programmes, including the Women's Leadership Forum; the Executive Leadership Exchange, an exclusive programme targeted at C-level leaders; and several diversity and inclusion sessions. Digital attendees will have access to all conference sessions and sponsors via the event platform.

