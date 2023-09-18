BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 15 September 2023 were:

607.29p Capital only

617.18p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 66,644 Ordinary shares on 15th September 2023, the Company has 98,340,956 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,868,908 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.