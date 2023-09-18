1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Engages Spartan Capital to Explore Strategic Options, Including Potential Privatization

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced it has engaged Spartan Capital Securities LLC, a U.S. investment bank, to assist the Company in exploring a range of strategic alternatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value. Among the options being considered is the potential for the Company to go private.

"This move underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering maximum value for our shareholders," said Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847. "While we are proud of our accomplishments as a public entity, we do not believe the market reflects the intrinsic value we have created. Specifically, we expect to achieve $90 million in sales this year, which would represent over 80% growth compared to the prior year, and believe the Company is on track to generate significant cash flow. We have assembled tremendous businesses within our portfolio, each of whose combined values we believe are many multiples greater than our current market cap. Importantly, any privatization would require a tender offer for, or other purchase of, the outstanding shares of the Company, at a premium to the market price, which would then require approval by the board and the Company's shareholders. Engaging Spartan Capital, with their depth of experience and market insight, will help ensure we explore every avenue to unlock maximum value."

There can be no assurance that this process will result in 1847 completing a strategic transaction or other privatization. Any such strategic outcome will depend on a variety of factors that we cannot currently anticipate. The Company has not set a timetable for completion of this process, and it does not intend to disclose further developments unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American: EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and former Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

For the latest insights, follow 1847 on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: EFSH@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: 1847 Holdings LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784906/1847-engages-spartan-capital-to-explore-strategic-options-including-potential-privatization