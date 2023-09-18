

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price index increased at the slowest pace in more than two-and-a-half years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Residential property prices climbed 1.5 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.1 percent gain in June. Prices have been rising since November 2020.



Further, the latest rate of growth was the slowest since November 2020, when prices had risen only 0.4 percent.



In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices slid 1.4 percent annually in July. House prices alone showed a decrease of 1.8 percent, while those of apartments increased marginally by 0.1 percent.



Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 3.8 percent higher in July than a year ago.



On a monthly basis, prices for residential property were up 0.3 percent in July versus a 0.6 percent climb the prior month. This was the second straight increase in a row.



