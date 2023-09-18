

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The pound fell to a 5-day low of 0.8619 against the euro and a 4-day low of 182.73 against the yen, from early highs of 0.8602 and 183.35, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 1.2370 and nearly a 3-week low of 1.1086 from early highs of 1.2405 and 1.1124, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 180.00 against the yen, 1.22 against the greenback and 1.10 against the franc.



