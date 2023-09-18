Tarjama Ranks Among Top Language Service Providers Globally and Regionally in 2023

The annual rankings result from the language industry's most comprehensive, large-scale survey of the language services and translation technology market.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UAE - Tarjama, the dominating tech-enabled language service provider in the Middle East, and the go-to LSP for Arabic content localization, has been named one of the leading language services providers worldwide by independent market research firm CSA Research. In their 2023 rankings, based on verified revenues from 2022, Tarjama secured a position in the top 75 globally.

The language services and technology industry consists of a wide array of players, ranging from specialized agencies to global giants. With this prestigious recognition, Tarjama solidifies its position as a major contributor to the multi-billion-dollar global language services market.

Female-led Tarjama is a tech-enabled language and content services company with its proprietary technology suite to allow for AI-enhanced workflows, delivering content localization into more than 55 languages while operating within an ISO 27001-accredited environment.

Tarjama utilizes industry-leading business machine translation and language technology to deliver accurate translations, content, and media in record time. Tarjama serves their customers digitally, through T-Portal, where customers can easily submit requests from a wide selection of content and media services.

Nour Alhassan, Tarjama's CEO, "At Tarjama, we care a lot about building our own proprietary technology backed by AI (Artificial Intelligence) to allow us to scale and be prepared for the evolution that is happening in the language space."

Tahar Bouhafs, CEO of CSA Research, recognizes the crucial role of the language services industry in today's global business landscape: "The language services industry is a key enabler of global business, helping companies communicate effectively, adapt to diverse cultures, comply with local laws, and compete effectively on the global stage. Our annual global market study focuses on companies that deliver essential translation, interpretation, and localization services to organizations and individuals worldwide."

Study Methodology

CSA Research uses structured and documented methodologies to ensure independent and reliable data-driven research for language service providers, technology vendors, global enterprises, and investors. The rankings of the largest suppliers are based on confirmed revenue from 2022. This is the 19th year CSA Research has studied the language services industry and the 5th consecutive year that Tarjama, which Alhassan founded 15 years ago, has been ranked in the top 100.

Included in CSA Research's global market study is the ranking of the largest language services and translation technology providers in the world, as well as across seven regions.

Information Sources

CSA Research's annual study of the language services and technology market is based on a rigorous methodology that ensures the accuracy and integrity of the data published for this and other reports based on its Global Market Study ("Methodology: Global Market Study (2023)"). Instead of estimating values, the firm uses the exact data provided and verified by LSPs and technology vendors for the ranking.

About Tarjama

Founded in 2008 by Nour Al Hassan, a prominent advocate for women's empowerment in the Middle East and North Africa, Tarjama has become a leading provider of language services and technology.

With over 15 years of industry experience, Nour has leveraged her expertise in localizing content to assist businesses in expanding their reach into global markets.

T-Portal

Arabic Machine Translation

CleverSo

About CSA Research

CSA Research is the premier independent market research company focused on language services and technologies. It provides reliable market research for global organizations to operationalize, benchmark, optimize, and innovate industry best practices in globalization, internationalization, localization, interpreting, and translation. http://www.csa-research.com | @CSA_Research

Tarjama

Contact:

Mohammad Shams

Product Marketing Manager

Mohammad.shams@tarjama.com

+971 456 168 21

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869932/Tarjama_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tarjama-ranks-among-top-language-service-providers-globally-and-regionally-in-2023-301930346.html