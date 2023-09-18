BioNTech SE: BioNTech and CEPI Announce Partnership to Advance mRNA Mpox Vaccine Development and Support CEPI's 100 Days Mission

BioNTech is initiating a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of the mRNA-based mpox vaccine program, BNT166

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) commits funding of up to $90 million for the development of vaccine candidates

Data generated by this partnership will contribute to CEPI's 100 Days Mission, a global effort to accelerate the development of well-tolerated and effective vaccines against future viral threats with pandemic potential

The partnership is part of BioNTech's strategy to develop novel prophylactic vaccines for the prevention of high-medical-need infectious diseases, including diseases that disproportionally affect lower-income countries

MAINZ, Germany, and OSLO, Norway, September 18, 2023 - BioNTech SE (CEPI) today announced a strategic partnership to advance mRNA-based vaccine candidates with the development of BNT166 for the prevention of mpox (formerly monkeypox, caused by a member of the Orthopoxvirus viral family), an infectious disease that can lead to severe, life-threatening complications. Mpox gained global attention in May 2022 with an increasing number of cases that then developed into an international outbreak.1,2 CEPI will provide funding of up to $90 million to support the development of mRNA-based vaccine candidates.

The mpox vaccine program BNT166 is part of BioNTech's efforts to develop novel prophylactic vaccines for a range of infectious diseases with a high medical need, including indications that are disproportionally prevalent in lower-income countries. Since the eradication of smallpox in 1980, the global population-level immunity against the Orthopoxvirus viral family, including mpox, has been waning3. BioNTech is aiming to develop a prophylactic mRNA-based mpox vaccine with a favorable safety profile that can be manufactured at scale.

The strategic partnership between BioNTech and CEPI is aiming to contribute to CEPI's 100 Days Mission, a global goal to accelerate development of well-tolerated and effective vaccines against a potential future pandemic virus so that a vaccine can be ready for regulatory authorization and manufacturing at scale within 100 days of recognition of a pandemic pathogen. This mission is spearheaded by CEPI and embraced by the G7, G20, and industry leaders. The partnership between BioNTech and CEPI could help accelerate responses to future outbreaks caused by viruses of the Orthopoxvirus viral family in several ways. For example, advancing the development of an mRNA-based mpox vaccine candidate, if successfully approved and authorized, could help provide larger supplies of vaccines for use against future mpox outbreaks. In addition, the data generated could contribute to the rapid development of mRNA-based vaccines against future outbreaks caused by Orthopoxviruses.

"Mpox can cause severe complications, particularly in children and pregnant women as well as in immunocompromised individuals. The global outbreak, which was declared a public health emergency of international concern, underlines the need for a highly effective, well-tolerated, and accessible mpox vaccine. We initiated our BNT166 program in May 2022 to help address this need," said Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. "We believe our scientific approach as well as our mRNA technology have the potential to significantly contribute to deliver on CEPI's 100 Days Mission."

"The 100 Days Mission aims to accelerate the development of a vaccine against a novel virus with pandemic potential to just 100 days, and BioNTech's world-class scientists, technology and facilities can make a vital contribution. Achieving this mission, and potentially preventing the next pandemic, will require gathering a wealth of knowledge and data about the performance of the latest vaccine platforms, like mRNA, which can enable rapid responses to emerging infectious threats across a broad range of viruses. Our work on mpox could broaden the portfolio of vaccines available against this potentially deadly disease, while building our understanding of how mRNA technology performs against Orthopoxviruses, a family of viruses that have long afflicted humankind and remain an ongoing threat today," said Richard Hatchett, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of CEPI.

The BNT166 vaccine candidates encode surface antigens that are expressed in the two infectious forms of the monkeypox virus) will evaluate the safety, tolerability, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of two mRNA-based multivalent vaccine candidates for active immunization against mpox. The Phase 1/2 trial aims to enroll 196 healthy participants with and without prior history of known or suspected smallpox vaccination (vaccinia-naive participants).

BNT166 is part of BioNTech's infectious disease programs aiming to provide equitable access to effective and well-tolerated vaccines for high medical need indications. This includes BioNTech's Malaria and Tuberculosis programs, BNT165 and BNT164, respectively, which are both currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. BioNTech's efforts also include the establishment of a decentralized and robust end-to-end manufacturing network in Africa aiming to enable scalable production of mRNA-based medicines. The first manufacturing site based on the Company's state-of-the-art, scalable BioNTainer solution is currently being built in Kigali, Rwanda.

BioNTech and CEPI are committed to enabling equitable access to the outputs of this partnership. Any licensed vaccines developed as a result of this strategic partnership are expected to be made available at affordable prices in low- and middle-income countries.

About mpox

Mpox (formerly monkeypox) is a zoonotic infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV), a member in the genus Orthopoxvirus that also comprises the smallpox-causing variola virus. Typical symptoms include skin rash and mucosal lesions, fever, swollen lymph nodes, head-/muscle ache and sore throat. Severe forms of the disease can occur particularly in children and immunocompromised individuals as well as during pregnancy, with complications including superinfections of the rash and lesions, pneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis, stillbirth and loss of vision following corneal infection. Human-to-human transmission can occur through physical contact, contaminated objects, or body fluids, including sexual contact. Although vaccines against members of the Orthopoxvirus family are currently available, there is a high need for an mpox vaccine broadly available especially in endemic regions. BioNTech and CEPI aim to address this need with this strategic partnership by potentially broadening the portfolio of vaccines available against this virus.

For more information, please visit

About CEPI

CEPI is an innovative partnership between public, private, philanthropic, and civil organisations, launched at Davos in 2017, to develop vaccines against future epidemics. Prior to COVID-19, CEPI's work focused on developing vaccines against the Ebola Virus Disease, Lassa virus, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, Nipah virus, Rift Valley Fever virus and Chikungunya virus. It has over 20 vaccine candidates against these pathogens in development. CEPI has also invested in new platform technologies for rapid vaccine development against unknown pathogens (Disease X).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, CEPI initiated multiple programs to develop vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants with a focus on speed, scale and access. These programs leverage the rapid response platforms developed by CEPI's partners prior to the emergence of COVID-19, as well as new collaborations. The aim is to advance clinical development of a diverse portfolio of safe and effective COVID-19 candidates and to enable fair allocation of these vaccines worldwide through COVAX.

CEPI's 5-year plan lays out a $3.5 billion roadmap to compress vaccine development timelines to 100 days, develop a broadly protective vaccine against COVID-19 and other Betacoronaviruses, and create a "library" of vaccine candidates for use against known and unknown pathogens. The plan is available at https://endpandemics.cepi.net .

CEPI and mpox

In response to the public health emergency of international concernto the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to advance development of a mpox antibody standard and assays, to provide a standardized approach to test the performance of vaccines being used or in development against mpox.

