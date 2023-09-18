Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2023) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KPRX) today announced the completion of the final patient's last endpoint evaluation from the ABACUS study of KIO-301. KIO-301 is A molecular photoswitch being evaluated in a Phase 1B clinical trial for vision restoration in late-stage Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP). Topline study results will be reported November 4 at the upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting.

ABACUS enrolled six patients and evaluated 12 eyes at three doses. The study is designed to assess several outcomes, including safety and tolerability, light perception, functional visual improvement, visual cortex activity via functional MRI, and patient-reported outcomes across varying levels of late-stage disease. Kiora recently reported promising preliminary results from ABACUS at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting in April 2023. Data showed consistent functional, imaging and patient-reported outcomes supportive of biological proof-of-concept.

"We remain fully committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by inherited retinal diseases including Retinitis Pigmentosa," said Eric Daniels, M.D., Chief Development Officer at Kiora. "The completion of last patient, last visit for ABACUS, the first-in-human study of KIO-301, is an important milestone in our ongoing effort to develop the first vision-restoring therapeutic for RP."

In addition to RP, KIO-301 is being considered for other rare inherited retinal diseases, including Choroideremia. The aim is to bring innovative small molecule photoswitches to a wide range of patients afflicted with blinding diseases.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of orphan retinal diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa, and Kiora also plans to develop KIO-301 for Choroideremia and Stargardt's Disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. Kiora plans to develop KIO-104 for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase (DHODH) with what Kiora believes is best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism (blocks T cell proliferation and proinflammatory cytokine release).



Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements include statements relating to, among other things, the development and commercialization efforts and other regulatory or marketing approval efforts pertaining to Kiora's development-stage products, including KIO-301 and KIO-104, as well as the success thereof, with such approvals or success may not be obtained or achieved on a timely basis or at all, and Kiora's ability to reach a quorum at the adjourned Special Meeting. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, the ability to conduct clinical trials on a timely basis, the ability to obtain any required regulatory approvals, market and other conditions and certain risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Kiora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023, or described in Kiora's other public filings. Kiora's results may also be affected by factors of which Kiora is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Kiora expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

