Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2023) - Valhalla Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMXX) (OTCQB: VHMIF) ("Valhalla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2023 exploration program at its flagship Sun project located in the World Class Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska.

Sun Project Work Program

The 2023 program included the construction of a new 24-man, LiDAR and orthophotography over the Sun and Smucker properties, and a ground gravity survey at Sun. The Company also completed 4 drill holes for a total of 1,104m (Figure 1) in addition to relogging 6 historic drill holes totalling 1,416m of core. Final analytical results are pending and expected to be completed in the upcoming weeks.





FIGURE 1: Plan view map showing historic drilling, relogged drill holes, and 2023 drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4890/180910_2adfda9ad4796ae1_001full.jpg

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman states, "A lot was accomplished in a short amount of time during this first exploration program undertaken by Valhalla. We now have a great camp that can support a two drill rig program. Although it was a short season, the Valhalla team managed to complete 4 holes to target depths. We look forward to reporting results later this fall."





SUN CAMP: New 24-person camp located along Beaver Creek, southern flank of the Ambler Schist Belt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4890/180910_figure2.png

About Valhalla Metals

Valhalla Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mineral projects towards feasibility. Valhalla's flagship project is the Sun copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS projects located in Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. The Company also owns the Smucker project, a high-quality copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS project located in the Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. Valhalla Metals Inc. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol VMXX and OTCQB under the ticker symbol VHMIF. For more information about Valhalla, please visit our website at www.valhallametals.com.

Qualified Person

Ms. Bonnie Broman, CPG, Vice President, Exploration for Valhalla Metals Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 standards and has reviewed and approved this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

