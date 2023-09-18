DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (TPHU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) DEALING DATE: 15-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.436 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 287716 CODE: TPHU LN ISIN: LU1681037948 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU LN Sequence No.: 272181 EQS News ID: 1728543 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 18, 2023 06:41 ET (10:41 GMT)