Since its launch, the MetaTrace Quest platform has accumulated over 250,000 registered users, meaning a total of at least 250,000 Trace Wallets have been initialized and created. The platform launched nearly three weeks ago and has experienced exceptional recognition since its debut.

On September 7, MetaTrace's $TRC tokens were listed on the MEXC exchange, a crypto trading platform.

MetaTrace is a GameFi application based on the Polygon blockchain. It is a play-to-earn and drive-to-earn game where users move their in-game avatar with their real-life movements. MetaTrace utilizes the power of AR technology and geolocation to capture movement and let players venture throughout the world and collect crypto rewards.

Players submerge themselves in the Web3 technology world to experience the novelty of blockchain and delve into cryptocurrencies. Trace Wallets hold any types of NFTs, TRC Tokens, and Matic tokens.

MetaTrace Quest has big plans in the future to release the app for players all around the world officially after having completed the beta testing stage. One of the features the project will implement is MetaTrace LANDS for the adventurers in the game. Another plan is the release of SocialFi so that users can experience a social media feed and a decentralized platform all in one place, sharing their thoughts and consuming content from players they follow. The MetaTrace developers will post about the latest updates, events, and game announcements so that players always have an idea of what is happening in the GameFi community.

About MetaTrace

MetaTrace is a Web3 technology-driven platform with the intent to inspire and motivate millions of people to interact with the real world and be physically active. The team believes that players can be introduced to the real world from a new perspective such that they will broaden their horizons, meet new people, and explore new locations around them. MetaTrace has the mission of bringing together gamers and crypto enthusiasts so that they can freely explore the world of blockchain and become familiar with Web3 technologies while having the potential to earn crypto rewards at the same time.

