Montag, 18.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
PR Newswire
18.09.2023
4 Leser
Minesto AB: Minesto, part of the Swedish business delegation to COP28, joins Climate Week New York

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, is for the second time part of the official Swedish business delegation to the United Nation's global climate conference, COP28 in Dubai 30 Nov-12 Dec 2023. The road to COP28 starts today at Climate Week New York, where leading companies, academia and public sector are gathering in New York in conjunction with the opening of UN's General Assembly.

Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund in panel session at Road to COP28 U.S, 19 Sept, New York:
Initiated by Business Sweden, Consulate General of Sweden, New York and Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce, New York, the high-level meeting Road to COP28 U.S will take place in New York 19 September. Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund will together with Scania and SSAB take part in the panel discussion 'Enabling a zero-emission energy and fossil free transportation system.'

The event is live streamed. Dr Martin Edlund is participating 19 September at 15.40-16.00 EDT:
https://www.wedonthavetime.org/events/accelerating-nycs-net-zero-journey

Minesto's technology showcased in exhibition at Ingka Group Action Speaks Summit, 18-24 September, New York:

During Climate Week New York, Minesto's technology will be showcased in an exhibition at the Ingka Group Action Speaks Summit. Minesto is one of the companies selected by Ingka Group to showcase scalable solutions to tackle climate change.

Learn more about Ingka Group Action Speaks & Exhibition:
https://www.ingka.com/news/ingka-group-to-host-action-speaks-summit-during-climate-week-nyc/

Pictures from the exhibition will be published shortly.

Learn more about Climate Week New York:
https://www.climateweeknyc.org/

Learn more about COP28:
https://www.cop28.com/en/cop28-presidency

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/3836844/2300069.pdf

Press release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-part-of-the-swedish-business-delegation-to-cop28-joins-climate-week-new-york-301930377.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
