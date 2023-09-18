Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 08:30 AM PT

Wuhu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2023) - U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR), a Nasdaq listed, leading science and technology company of new energy with our cutting-edge battery charging and swapping ecosystem-UOTTA, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 08:30 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Johnny Lee will be giving the presentation.

The presentation covers the introduction of U Power Limited's intelligent battery charging and swapping ecosystem-UOTTA, including battery charging and swapping stations, R&D centers, production of UOTTA compatible two-wheelers and four wheelers, etc. and UOTTA's wide application and achievements in the field of new energy in China and globally. Johnny Lee will also talk about the company's global business plan and future cooperation possibilities.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: 08:30 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

For further information on U Power Limited:

U Power Limited

Rebecca Zhao

+86 13816387613

rebecca.zhao@upincar.com