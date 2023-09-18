Presentation on Wednesday, October 4th at 11:00 PT

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2023) - Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 4th at 11:00 PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Steven Lydeamore, CEO, will be giving the presentation.

Immuron recently reported: record sales of Travelan, for Digestive Tract support, wherever you are; and presentation of research at the Military Health System Research Symposium. This presentation will provide an update on Phase 2 clinical trials being conducted in collaboration with the Department of Defense.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Wednesday, October 4th

Time: 11:00 PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Immuron Limited

Immuron Limited is commercializing and developing a novel class of specifically targeted polyclonal antibodies which are delivered within the gastrointestinal tract and do not cross into the bloodstream. Products in clinical development have the potential to transform standard of care for moderate to severe Campylobacteriosis, Clostridioides difficile infections, Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) infections and Traveler's Diarrhea. Immuron markets Travelan® in Australia, Canada and the U.S. In Australia, Travelan® is indicated to reduce the risk of travelers' diarrhea and to reduce the risk of minor gastro-intestinal disorders. In Canada, Travelan® is indicated to reduce the risk of travelers' diarrhea. In the U.S, Travelan® is a dietary supplement for digestive tract protection.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

