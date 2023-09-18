EQ Labs, Inc.: Distribution at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / EQ Labs Inc. (OTC PINK:EQLB) Distribution - We're excited that Last Shot is back on the shelves at Harry Reid International Airport after the challenges posed by COVID-19. Partnering with a major vendor like M.R. Whitsett Inc. and having our product available in high traffic concourses A, B, C, & D at one of the busiest airports in the nation is a significant achievement.

The fact that our first order exceeded 90 cases and our second order exceeded 100 cases is indeed a promising sign of growth. With Harry Reid International Airport catering to travelers from all over the world, we have a unique opportunity to introduce Last Shot to a diverse and global customer base.

The traveling consumer market is substantial, and it's exciting to know that all indications are pointing toward a successful launch and acceptance of Last Shot within this segment.

It seems like Last Shot is poised for a successful reintroduction into the market, and our partnership with M.R. Whitsett Inc. and presence at Harry Reid International Airport is likely to contribute significantly to Last Shot's growth and success.

CEO Mo Owens states "Our third-quarter financial report will indicate a favorable increase in revenue."

Safe Harbor:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as EQ Energy Drink, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

