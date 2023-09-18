Forest Week is a timely opportunity for businesses, consumers, NGOs and other organizations to come together and drive action towards choosing responsibly sourced products.

Bonn, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2023) - The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) - committed to protecting the world's forests through sustainable forestry - is holding its second annual Forest Week from 23 to 29 September 2023. This global campaign will see individuals and businesses coming together to help safeguard the world's forests, and those that depend on them, by making positive shopping choices.

FSC logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9992/180508_main_550.jpg

This year's theme, Trust the Tree, will shed light on the key role forests play in fighting the climate and biodiversity crises. Forest Week will see daily content across leading social platforms for the seven days of the campaign. This will be complemented by events and special partnerships with schools and organizations dedicated to safeguarding forests worldwide.

Last year, Forest Week 2022 saw more than 1,200 partners from over 40 countries actively participate in the campaign, reaching 42 million consumers worldwide.

"FSC Forest Week 2022 demonstrated the collective passion and commitment towards the world's forests," said Trevor Armel, Director of Marketing at FSC International. "We're very inspired to see so many engaged in making this year's effort bigger than ever, raising awareness about the irrefutable role forests play in the fight for a climate-resilient future."

As consumers increasingly consider the impact of their shopping choices, and favour brands that provide sustainable options, Forest Week is the opportunity to turn consumerism into a force for good. Forests sustain us, and sustainably sourced forest products can help ensure resilient, thriving forests for all, forever.

Learn more about the campaign at fsc.org/forestweek

For questions or more information on Forest Week, please contact marketing@fsc.org

For media requests, please contact media@fsc.org

© FSC/ All countertop products are certified (exclude ceramic & glass items)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9992/180508_product_550.jpg

© FSC/Marius Čepulis

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9992/180508_mouse_550.jpg

About the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC®)

FSC is a non-profit organization that provides a proven responsible forest management solution. It is widely regarded as the most rigorous forest certification system among NGOs, consumers, and businesses alike to tackle today's deforestation, climate, and biodiversity challenges. The FSC forest management standard is based on ten core principles designed to address a broad range of environmental, social and economic factors. FSC's "check tree" label is found on millions of forest-based products and verifies that they are sustainably sourced, from forest to consumer. www.fsc.org.

