

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he would sign a bill requiring major companies to publicly disclose their carbon footprints.



The Democratic Governor announced his intention to sign Senate Bill 253, the nation's first comprehensive greenhouse gas emissions disclosure requirement, at the opening ceremony of Climate Week NYC.



The first of its kind legislation in the United States that could have national and international repercussions was passed by the California Senate last week.



The state is home to many global corporations.



The law will require any public or private company earning more than $1 billion in annual revenue that operates in California to publicly disclose the greenhouse gas emissions released from their operations and supply chain.



The announcement comes one day after Governor Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a landmark case against five Big Oil companies for misleading the public about the catastrophic dangers of climate change.



A recent study has found that mandatory disclosures could cut total corporate emissions 70 percent by pushing laggard companies to reduce CO2 emissions to the median level of their industry.



