BNP Paribas, Europe's leading bank, announces the appointment of Scott Carter as Global Head of Investor Coverage. This strategic appointment will further strengthen the bank's capabilities, providing best in class Investor Coverage and capitalize on growing and changing market opportunities.

The Investors' sector (consisting of Asset Managers, Hedge Funds, and Pension Funds) is one of the most dynamic institutional client segments, with significant opportunities for growth across the bank's Global Markets and Securities Services activities. The Investor sector is also a strategic focus for the bank and at the core of its "bridge with corporates" including the financing of the low carbon transition.

José Placido, Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas USA and CIB Americas, said: "Today's appointment capitalizes on the significant progress we've made since the inception of the Investor Coverage team, and is the natural progression in the space, further deepening our connections and relevancy with investors in the US and globally."

Sandrine Ferdane, Global Head of Financial Institutions Coverage (FIC) at BNP Paribas, said: "Our ambition is to become the leading European bank to institutional clients and support the whole economy during the low carbon transition. BNP Paribas is well-positioned to provide comprehensive investor solutions that meet the evolving needs of institutional investors worldwide. We welcome Scott to our management team and look forward to continuing working closely with all our investor clients together with our senior bankers in the US, EMEA, and APAC."

Scott recently joined BNP Paribas in September 2023 as Global Head of Investor Coverage. Previously, he was a Partner and Head of Trading and Portfolio Financing at AQR Capital Management, a leading global investment manager. In this role, Scott led AQR's global trading team and portfolio finance effort, with responsibility for the trade execution, financing, clearing and cash management of AQR's funds and managed the firm's counterparty relationships. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at Deutsche Bank in senior positions, including North American Co-head of Prime Finance. Scott is based in New York and reports locally to José Placido and globally to Sandrine Ferdane. He joined the CIB Americas Leadership Committee and FIC Executive Committee and works closely with all of the Group's business lines to help achieve strategic ambitions with global investors.

The BNP Paribas FIC team drives the global strategy and relationship management for select financial institution clients, acting as a strategic advisor, and developing and managing long-term relationships. The bank's FIC business oversees business development and multi-product initiatives across all geographies and business lines by cultivating a "One Bank" approach to promote the full scope of the Group's capabilities. FIC focuses on five client segments: Bank Financial Intermediaries; Investors; Insurance;Official Institutions; and Financial Sponsors.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union's leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 65 countries and has nearly 185,000 employees, including more than 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking Services for the Group's commercial personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

