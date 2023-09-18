Terviva to Showcase Pongamia-Based Solutions at Climate Week NYC 2023

Terviva will exhibit their sustainable solutions at the Emerson Collective Climate Science Fair and Action Speaks Summit, while its CEO, Naveen Sikka, will be a key participant in Climate Week NYC panel discussions.

ALAMEDA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Terviva, an agriculture innovation company, is making its first appearance at Climate Week NYC, taking place from September 17 to 24, 2023. Terviva will be at the forefront of discussions and will showcase its pongamia-based solutions that help to reforest land and revitalize communities around the world.

Terviva's scheduled activities during Climate Week NYC 2023 include:

Emerson Collective Climate Science Fair at The Highline NYC:

Terviva will be prominently featured in the "Food" section showcasing its innovative pongamia-based solution, Ponova®, an edible oil produced from the beans of the pongamia tree. Terviva will also feature the Kona Bar, a collaboration with plant-based protein pioneer ALOHA that launched earlier this year. The Kona Bar is the first commercially available food product utilizing Ponova®, a new-to-the-world food ingredient. Notably, ALOHA's Kona Bar is more than just a snack; for a limited time, 50% of all Kona bar sales will be donated to Maui Relief efforts through Kupu, Hawai'i's leading youth conservation non-profit.

Special Appearance at Emerson's Fireside Chat:

Naveen Sikka, CEO of Terviva, will participate in a Fireside Chat on September 20, from 4:30 PM to 5:00 PM EST, focusing on the critical theme of "Inherited Planet: Thinking Long-Term." This engaging discussion will be open to VIP guests and the public.

Action Speaks Summit:

Terviva was selected by Ingka Group (IKEA's largest retailer) to showcase its groundbreaking solutions among 34 other innovators. Terviva will be in the "Food" section of the Summit where the company will exhibit its nature-based solutions.

Panel Discussion at Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL):

On September 20th, from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM EST, Naveen Sikka will participate in a panel discussion on "Driving nature-positive transformation across business and policy." This session will feature prominent figures and provide insightful perspectives on shaping a sustainable future.

Naveen Sikka, Founder & CEO of Terviva, expressed enthusiasm for participating in Climate Week NYC, stating, "At Terviva, we firmly believe in the power of nature-based solutions to help combat climate change. Climate Week NYC provides us with a unique platform to showcase the tangible solutions we are bringing to the world. Our mission is clear: to plant millions of trees to feed billions of people. By harnessing the potential of pongamia trees to create sustainable food ingredients and bioenergy, we are not only addressing the global food challenge but also actively contributing to climate change solutions."

Terviva's pongamia trees are a vital part of the solution. Pongamia beans are rich in oil and protein and can produce three to five times higher yield per acre than soybean, all while sequestering up to 115 tons of carbon per acre over the course of its 30-year lifetime. This makes pongamia an ideal choice for sustainable agriculture. Terviva partners with farmers to grow pongamia on underutilized land, setting a new standard in agriculture and contributing to the revitalization of lands and communities.

Climate Week NYC, organized by the Climate Group in partnership with the United Nations and the City of New York, serves as a platform for global leaders to collaborate in addressing climate change. Terviva's participation underscores their commitment to creating a regenerative food system and revolutionizing the way the world produces food and bioenergy.

For more information on Terviva and its sustainable solutions, please visit:www.terviva.com, or visit the Emerson Collective Science Fair and/or Action Speaks Summit.

About Terviva:

Established in 2010, Terviva is an agricultural innovation company that partners with farmers and communities to grow and harvest pongamia, a climate-resilient tree which helps to reforest land and revitalize communities. Terviva has created a transparent, equitable supply chain, where they transform pongamia beans into bioenergy and Ponova® sustainable food ingredients. They operate in India with predominantly women-led community leadership, positively impacting 40,000+ Collectors. They also work with U.S. growers in Florida and are growing pongamia in Hawai'i and Australia. With over $100 million in equity capital and a growing team of 100+, Terviva is committed to sustainability.

About Aloha:

ALOHA is an employee-owned and -operated company committed to helping people choose a happier path to a healthier life by creating simple, nutritious food that everyone can enjoy. Its award-winning plant-based products are high in protein, low in sugar and next-level delicious--proving you don't have to sacrifice taste for nutrition. As a certified B Corporation® and Climate Neutral Certified brand, ALOHA is dedicated to using its business as a force for good and taking care of its people, customers, communities and the planet. Its recently launched Kona Bar features ingredients sourced from three farms in Hawai'i, all practicing sustainable agriculture. A portion of proceeds from the bar go directly to Kupu's Malama Maui Relief program, which will provide 100 paid positions to Maui residents affected by the recent wildfires, matching new donations nearly one-to-one.

About Climate Week NYC

Climate Week NYC is the time and place where the world gathers to showcase amazing climate action and discuss how to do more. Run by the international non-profit Climate Group, in partnership with the United Nations and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC annually brings together voices from across the spectrum to debate and implement climate action. With over 500 events taking place as part of the official events program and hosting the most significant leaders from business and government, Climate Week NYC is one of the largest annual climate summits of its kind attracting global awareness and participation.

