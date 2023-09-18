Soter Technologies Receives Award from IoT Evolution World for LoRaWAN Excellence

FlySense® vape and bullying detection platform is recognized for offering secure network access to support health and wellness in schools

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Soter Technologies, a leading provider of innovative environmental sensor and software technologies, announced that it has received the 2023 IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World and Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) for its FlySense® FS286L vape detection solution with integrated LoRaWAN® connectivity. The award recognizes achievements in Low Power WAN (LPWAN), which includes LoRaWAN and other low power wireless technologies. Soter was recognized for its exceptional creativity and innovation in helping schools reduce incidents of vaping through its simple and secure detection and alerting platform.

FlySense FS286L sensors detect the chemical signature of emissions from vaping pens, enabling automated alerting to appropriate personnel. The sensors also monitor ambient noise levels without invading privacy, allowing alerts to be sent when noise patterns change in ways indicative of conflict or bullying. The device utilizes a LoRaWAN radio and does not have any microphone or recording capability to ensure privacy. The FlySense product line also provides connectivity to cellular, Wi-Fi, and other wireless and wired networks.

"Soter's FlySense solutions exemplify the application of wireless technologies to provide solutions that address real-world challenges. It is my honor to congratulate Soter for their innovative work and contributions to the rapidly evolving wireless technology sector," said Carl Ford, community developer, IoT Evolution World and Crossfire Media.

"We are very proud to receive this recognition from IoT Evolution World and TMC, and are grateful that our decision to integrate LoRaWAN into our product line has been so well received," said Derek Peterson, Soter's chief executive officer. "Soter has always adopted new capabilities and innovations that improve the performance of our products. We believe that the addition of LoRaWAN to our portfolio will allow us to serve even more schools and further reduce incidents of vaping."

To learn more about FlySense FS286L and the full Soter lineup of health, safety, and security solutions, please visit www.sotertechnologies.com.

About Soter Technologies

Ronkonkoma, New York-based Soter Technologies is committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of students and the public with advanced technology and creative solutions. Using advanced sensor and software technology, Soter Technologies develops and delivers innovative solutions for environmental intelligence to make the world a safer place, from schools to enterprises to public spaces. Taking a holistic approach to safety and security, Soter provides technology tools to detect and deter without invading privacy. The company was founded as Digital Fly® in 2015 and was focused on social media awareness. Soter is the first in the world to introduce a vape and bullying detection and alert system for schools - FlySense® Vaping & Elevated Sound Detector. The company's technology has been embraced by schools across the United States and around the world. The Soter name is inspired by Greek mythology wherein Soter is the personification of safety, deliverance, and preservation from harm. For more information about the company, its services, and products visit: www.sotertechnologies.com.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X, @tmcnet .

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

