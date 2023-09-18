Administrative Professionals Conference Celebrates 30th Anniversary Milestone in Las Vegas, Oct. 22-25, 2023

Thousands of office professionals will connect for training and education on hot topics including AI, with keynotes by Celeste Headlee, Wema Hoover and Shola Richards

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Administrative Professionals Conference (APC), the premier international training conference for administrative and executive assistants, returns to Las Vegas at Caesars Palace Oct. 22-25, 2023. Produced by the American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP) and celebrating its 30th anniversary, the conference draws over 2,000 office professionals from around the world for essential training and skill-building, professional growth, and connection with other administrative professionals and service providers. This year's event will dig into timely issues including productivity through automation, reaffirming diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) in the workplace, leadership skills, project management, and career advancement. Membership to ASAP is free, and among the benefits are significant savings on the APC event: $1,695 for a base pass and $2,345 for a premium pass. Registration is available online at apcevent.com.

"For 30 years APC has been the world's top training program for professional administrative and executive assistants," said Administrative Professionals Conference's event director, Meggan Kilmurry. "This October the event will explore some of the most important issues facing the profession, from DEIB to the impact-and opportunities-of AI. We are poised to see record numbers of attendees in Las Vegas, and we look forward to making it a powerful and empowering three days."

Headline Speakers - The conference boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including keynote addresses by:

Celeste Headlee , author of best-selling books, including "We Need To Talk: How To Have Conversations That Matter," "Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving," and "Speaking of Race: Why Everyone Needs to Talk About Racism and How to Do It." Headlee is also a regular guest host on NPR and American Public Media and is the president and CEO of Headway DEI, a non-profit that works to bring racial justice and equity to journalism and media.

Programming - The 30th anniversary event for the Administrative Professionals Conference is designed to inspire, educate, and empower administrative professionals. Attendees can look forward to:

Panel Discussions and Learning Sessions: There will be a wide range of interactive talks and workshops covering topics such as leadership, time management, technology and career advancement, with attention paid to the critical challenges of-and solutions for-the admin role.

There will be a wide range of interactive talks and workshops covering topics such as leadership, time management, technology and career advancement, with attention paid to the critical challenges of-and solutions for-the admin role. Advanced Programming: Premium pass holders will benefit from pre-conference summits including a Professional Administrative Certification of Excellence (PACE) Prep Course with live instruction and an opportunity to complete the certification onsite. Another program, the "One Day MBA," will drill into the practical and theoretical concepts of MBA courses, helping attendees become more resourceful and influential partners for senior leaders. Additional premium programming includes a Google Workspace deep dive and the Executive Assistants' Summit One-Day program, which is focused on workshops about AI tools, leadership and strategic partnerships.

ASAP will award the recipients of its ASAP Impact Award and The ASAP DEIB Award, which honor administrative professionals who have made significant contributions to their organizations and positively impacted the workplace. Think Tank Roundtables and Networking Opportunities: Attendees will connect with peers and industry leaders during this milestone anniversary via dedicated roundtables to share trends, expertise, resources and best practices. There will also be an engaging Vegas scavenger hunt experience and other social events.

About Administrative Professionals Conference

The Administrative Professionals Conference (APC) is the premier international training conference for administrative professionals, offering opportunities for skill-building and career advancement. With a 30-year history of excellence, APC brings thousands of office professionals from around the world together for education and connection and empowers them to achieve their full professional potential. Learn more at www.apcevent.com.

About ASAP

At 84,000+ members and growing, American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP) is the largest international association for executive assistants and administrative professionals. The Portland, Maine-based organization was founded in 2005 as a resource and community for members seeking to navigate the ever-evolving business climate and develop the skills they need to advance their careers. ASAP provides the latest role-specific training and its own online certification program, Professional Administrative Certification of Excellence (PACE). It produces three annual events: the industry-leading Administrative Professionals Conference (APC), Executive Assistants' Summit and EA Ignite. For more information, visit www.asaporg.com.

