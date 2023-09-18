Aiosyn, a medical software company specializing in AI-powered pathology solutions, has announced the release of an AI kidney suite designed to advance research in the field of renal disease. Leveraging cutting-edge deep learning technology, this innovative solution provides biopharma and research organizations with powerful tools for analyzing kidney structures and quantifying lesions that impact kidney health. Aiosyn's kidney AI suite marks yet another significant milestone for the company, following the recent launch of Aiosyn Mitosis Research.

Healthy and sclerotic glomeruli in a renal biopsy are identified with Aiosyn's solutions powered by AI. (Photo: Business Wire)

Patrick de Boer, CEO of Aiosyn: "The platform will enable researchers to identify new and existing CKD biomarkers to study specific patient subgroups. With these new algorithms and AI capabilities we provide CKD researchers with new tools to complement existing biomarker projects and help to advance CKD precision medicine."

With 850 million people worldwide affected by kidney disease (1) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) projected to become the fifth leading cause of death by 2040 (2), there is an urgent need for improved diagnosis and treatment. Aiosyn's kidney AI suite utilizes AI-powered computational pathology algorithms to objectively quantify kidney lesion scores, offering an opportunity to enhance reproducibility and accelerate drug development. The platform addresses the limitations of the Banff classification currently used in renal biopsy analysis, which suffers from observer variability and relies on qualitative assessments.

Aiosyn's kidney AI suite facilitates the identification and characterization of pathological processes, presenting a promising avenue for substantial improvements in CKD research and clinical trials. Alongside its kidney AI platform, Aiosyn is actively developing advanced deep learning algorithms for the detection of cancer biomarkers.

About Aiosyn

Aiosyn is a Dutch medical software company that develops AI-powered pathology solutions for cancer and kidney diseases. Aiosyn's solutions are integrated into standard pathology workflows. The Aiosyn team has been built upon 20+ years of research experience in the field of pathology and is rooted in the pathology practice.

Sources

Jager, K. J., Kovesdy, C., Langham, R., Rosenberg, M., Jha, V., Zoccali, C. (2019). A single number for advocacy and communication-worldwide more than 850 million individuals have kidney diseases. Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation, 34(11), 1803-1805. Foreman, K. J., Marquez, N., Dolgert, A., Fukutaki, K., Fullman, N., McGaughey, M., ... Murray, C. J. (2018). Forecasting life expectancy, years of life lost, and all-cause and cause-specific mortality for 250 causes of death: reference and alternative scenarios for 2016-40 for 195 countries and territories. The Lancet, 392(10159), 2052-2090.

