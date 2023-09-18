One Million Trees: Baker Hughes Foundation Contributions Reach Milestone Achievement for Reforestation

New grant awarded to One Tree Planted supports continued global reforestation efforts where Baker Hughes employees live and work

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / The Baker Hughes Foundation announced Monday a third grant to One Tree Planted that enables the nonprofit organization to achieve a total of 1 million trees planted across 17 countries as a result of the Foundation's contributions.

The grants, which support One Tree Planted's environmental and social impact efforts across the globe, now total $1 million over three years. In 2021, the grant helped plant 268,000 trees, and in 2022, 350,000 trees were planted. The 2023 award will fuel global reforestation efforts, in the amount of 382,000 trees, in several areas where Baker Hughes conducts business: the Andes region of South America; British Columbia, Canada; China; France; Germany; Scotland; and Texas, U.S.

"This milestone speaks to our commitment to environmental sustainability, and I want to recognize the contributions of our employees, who last year came together across the world to plant trees in the areas where we work and live," said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. "I am grateful for their continued dedication to our sustainability goals and am inspired by what we and One Tree Planted can accomplish together."

One Tree Planted is a nonprofit organization focused on global reforestation. Their mission is to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees to restore forests, create habitats for biodiversity, and make a positive social impact around the world. With an emphasis on vulnerable areas that need support, One Tree Planted also provides an opportunity for organizations to impact communities through education and awareness of tree-planting projects.

"We all have a role to play in protecting the environment and combating climate change, and we admire the Baker Hughes Foundation's continued dedication to being a force for good," said Matt Hill, founder of One Tree Planted. "With the Baker Hughes Foundation's impressive commitment to giving back to the environment by planting 1 million trees to date, we are making a powerful impact for nature and communities in 17 countries around the world."

This grant aligns with the Baker Hughes Foundation's mission of promoting environmental outcomes such as nature-based climate solutions and biodiversity. This donation also supports Baker Hughes' commitment to advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - specifically SDG 12 to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns.

To learn more about Baker Hughes' work in supporting its communities, visit our Corporate Responsibility website.

About the Baker Hughes Foundation:

For 25 years, the Baker Hughes Foundation has been a steward of charitable resources for meaningful community impact. The Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives and evaluate their success. The Baker Hughes Foundation makes strategic philanthropic contributions, matches Baker Hughes employee contributions, and awards volunteer recognition grants for outstanding employee community service.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch

+1 713-906-8407

adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

Image courtesy of One Tree Planted

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Hughes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Hughes

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-hughes

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Hughes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785030/one-million-trees-baker-hughes-foundation-contributions-reach-milestone-achievement-for-reforestation