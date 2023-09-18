BioStem Technologies Inc.: BioStem Technologies Engages PCG Advisory for Strategic Investor Relations

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:BSEM), an innovator in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies, has engaged PCG Advisory, Inc. , a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations and strategic communications.

PCG Advisory will work closely with BioStem's senior management team to build upon the company's investor relations outreach and deliver a shareholder communication program designed to increase BioStem's visibility throughout the investment community.

Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer of BioStem, said, "BioStem is delighted to be working with PCG Advisory as we focus on further enhancing our manufacturing capabilities and accelerating our growth trajectory in the wound care marketplace.

"One of BioStem's key goals for 2023 and beyond is to provide additional value to our clients and shareholders. We look forward to PCG's strategic approach to increasing investor awareness of BioStem's value proposition."

Jeff Ramson, CEO and Founder of PCG Advisory, added, "BioStem has had a landmark year, marking several key accomplishments including the launch of Vendaje and reimbursement from Centers for Medicare Services, acquisition of strategic assets from Auxocell Laboratories, and finalizing a pivotal commercialization agreement with NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NBY ). As the Company continues to invest in its leadership team, communications, and investor relations, BioStem is well-positioned to capture significant market share and achieve strong revenue growth."

Dedicated to manufacturing products that change lives, BioStem specializes in innovative technologies and products for wound care and optics with its best-in-class platform and allografts utilizing its proprietary processing method BioRetain.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc.

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioRetain® processing method. BioRetain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks ("AATB"). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices ("cGTP") and current Good Manufacturing Processes ("cGMP"). Our portfolio of quality brands includes VENDAJE, VENDAJE AC, and VENDAJE OPTIC. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company's FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology, and other emerging growth companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community. PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individuals, retail, and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com .

