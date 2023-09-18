Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2023 | 15:02
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unison Announces Securitization of $165 Million Equity Sharing Agreements

The DBRS Morningstar's finalized ratings criteria for the new U.S. Home Equity Investments asset class, coupled with the increasing investor demand for scalable investment opportunities into the largest asset class in the world - owner-occupied residential real estate - reflects the heightened confidence in Home Equity Sharing Agreements as a reliable and gainful asset.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Unison, the pioneer of equity sharing agreements, closed a securitization of $165 million of assets, supporting such agreements nationwide and increasing access to institutional investors who want to participate in the novel, lucrative sector of the U.S. Home Equity Investments (HEI) asset class. This transaction, arriving on the heels of a turbulent market, reflects growing confidence in equity sharing agreements as a reliable, gainful asset.



After a previous short-term decline, home prices have leveled off and sprung to life. Over the last three months, annualized HPA totaled 17.2%-triple the historical average. However, homeowners struggle to unlock trapped equity, as traditional solutions require them to take on additional debt. This transaction increases liquidity for homeowners seeking to consolidate their debt, renovate their homes, save for retirement, and practice financial wellness. Unison proudly offers this innovative option both for homeowners in need and investors pursuing efficient and scalable investment opportunities into the largest asset class in the world: owner-occupied residential real estate.

The transaction closed June 9, 2023, and included Barclays and Performance Trust as the structuring agent and bookrunner, respectively. Mayer Brown, LLP served as the legal representative of the issuer, and Hunton Andrews Kirth, LLP as the legal representative of the initial purchasers.

Coupled with the news that DBRS Morningstar finalized the ratings criteria for the HEI asset class, the transaction further validates HEI as a mainstream asset for institutional and other investors. During the COVID era, the market became uncertain, even precarious; though it has been on the upswing since the pandemic's peak, it remains shy of confident stability. This transaction demonstrates that Unison, who pioneered the equity sharing agreement and institutionalized the HEI asset class, is at the forefront of its formalization and recognition of its durability.

"The fact that we are able to securitize in this environment speaks volumes to the validity of our asset class," adds Unison Chief Investment Officer Matt O'Hara. "We look forward to the upcoming rating from DBRS Morningstar, which further confirms the potency and potential of home equity investments on a larger scale."

As a market leader, Unison Investment Management (UIM) helps homeowners access the accumulated value of their homes while enabling institutional investors to access U.S. residential home price appreciation. Investing in homes since 2006, UIM currently manages $1.69B in residential equity agreements and has a 10+ year track record of 17.0% annualized net returns since 2010. Their portfolios provide low-volatility and high-risk-adjusted net returns relative to other major asset classes.

About Unison

Unison is a Delaware corporation based in San Francisco and Omaha that is pioneering a smarter, better way to own your home. Until now, the only way to finance a home was by taking on debt. Through Unison residential equity agreements, we help homeowners access their equity flexibly with no monthly payments or interest. We enhance home affordability, reduce debt, and deliver a less risky way for homeowners, investors, and society to think about that important asset - the home. Unison Investment Management, LLC is a Delaware limited liability company that serves as investment manager to Unison's investment funds and separately managed accounts. It powers efficient capital deployment and active management at scale. Our investment philosophy is ingrained in the models, systems, and processes we build to make investments. We are committed to providing institutional investors unrivaled transparency and innovative product offerings for this new asset class. For additional information, visit www.unison.com and www.unisonim.com.

Contact Information:

Helene Ton Anderson
VP of Marketing
mediadesk@unison.com

SOURCE: Unison

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779677/unison-announces-securitization-of-165-million-equity-sharing-agreements

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.