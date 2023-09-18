DeleteMe: The California Delete Act is a Huge Win; It Empowers Both Consumers and the 'Privacy as a Service' Industry

The legal framework is slated to go into effect in 2026 and will change the structure of American privacy law and the data broker industry

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / The California Delete Act (SB 362), which limits data brokers' collection and use of personal data, just passed the state's legislature. DeleteMe, a Privacy as a Service (PaaS) company, believes that the Delete Act is a win for consumer rights that simplifies a traditionally frustrating opt-out process, allowing consumers and PaaS companies to better protect personal information.

The CA Delete Act will require data brokers to register with the California Privacy Protection agency and provide a single opt-out method for all CA residents. Data brokers will have to comply with requests to delete personal data, and no longer track their personal information in the future. Similar framework has been proposed at the federal level, and passage in California increases pressure.

The data broker industry has vigorously opposed the act and has argued of potential negative impacts on consumers should it come to pass. Where the law will have its most significant impact is the advertising industry, and the data-mining partners they rely upon. It may also affect some currently "free" service offerings where consumer data is the real product.

The passage of the act will also strengthen the privacy industry and Privacy as a Service companies like DeleteMe. Measures like CA's Delete Act will not necessarily end the collection and monetization of sensitive personal information, any more than the FTC's "Do Not Call" registry ended the problem of robocalls. The Privacy as a Service (PaaS) industry will continue to play a role in helping provide transparency and confirmation of compliance for both consumers and regulators.

"This is an important win for consumer privacy in the United States," said Rob Shavell, CEO of DeleteMe. "Data brokers have consistently made it difficult for consumers to control their data, and now it will be easier than ever for us to help individuals find out whether data brokers are publicizing their data so they can legally opt out based on the Delete Act."

The Delete Act will further enable DeleteMe to ensure that consumers have control over their data and can find and opt out of any data broker sites where their personal data is being stored.

