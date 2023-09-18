Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2023) - Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) ("Tempus" or the "Company") announces the sale of an investment property located in London, Ontario.

The selling price and consideration for the sale of a property located at 310 Springbank Drive, London, Ontario is $1,500,000. Consideration for the sale includes assumption of an existing first mortgage in the amount of $1,000,000, a vendor take back second mortgage in the amount of $125,000 and cash of $375,000. The second mortgage has a term of two years bears interest at 6% per annum and is payable interest only monthly,

Tempus has guaranteed the first mortgage until the earlier of repayment of the mortgage or January 14, 2025.

The transaction closed on September 14, 2023.

"We are very pleased that Tempus Capital is able to monetize and realize a positive return from this investment," said Russell Tanz, Tempus President and CEO. "The proceeds of the sale will strengthen the Company's balance sheet and enable the Company to pursue other opportunities to enhance shareholder value."

About Tempus

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development, and ownership of income-producing properties in Canada, focusing on strip mall shopping centres, storefront retail, and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

On behalf of the board of directors

Tempus Capital Inc.

"Russell Tanz"

President and CEO

1-416-446-7898

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180922