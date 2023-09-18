Anzeige
Montag, 18.09.2023
18.09.2023 | 15:18
Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

FORM 8.3

IRISHTAKEOVERPANEL

DISCLOSUREUNDERRULE8.3OFTHEIRISHTAKEOVERPANEL ACT,1997,TAKEOVERRULES,2013

DEALINGSBYPERSONSWITHINTERESTSINRELEVANTSECURITIESREPRESENTING1%ORMORE

1. KEYINFORMATION

Nameofpersondealing(Note 1)

Norges Bank

Companydealtin

Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Classofrelevantsecuritytowhichthe dealingsbeingdisclosedrelate(Note 2)c

$0.0001 ordinary shares IE00BQPVQZ61

Dateofdealing

15/09/2023

2. INTERESTSANDSHORTPOSITIONS

(a) Interestsandshortpositions(followingdealing)intheclassofrelevantsecuritydealtin(Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

6,730,064 (2.94%)

(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)

(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell

Total

6,730,064 (2.94%)

(b) Interestsandshortpositionsinrelevantsecuritiesofthecompany,otherthantheclassdealtin(Note 3)

Classofrelevantsecurity:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1)Relevantsecurities

(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)

(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS(Note 4)

(a) Purchasesandsales

Purchase/sale

Numberofrelevantsecurities

Priceperunit(Note 5)

Purchase

15,000

USD

115.3499

Purchase

6,400

USD

115.3200

Purchase

67,800

USD

115.2833

Purchase

25,800

USD

115.3103

(b) Derivativestransactions(otherthanoptionstransactions)

Productname,

e.g.CFD

Natureoftransaction

(Note 6)

Numberofrelevantsecurities

(Note 7)

Priceperunit

(Note 5)

(c) Optionstransactionsinrespectofexistingrelevantsecurities

(i) Writing,selling,purchasingorvarying

Productname,

e.g.calloption

Writing,selling,purchasing,varyingetc.

Numberofsecurities towhichtheoptionrelates(Note 7)

Exercise price

Type,e.g.American,Europeanetc.

Expiry date

Optionmoney paid/receivedperunit(Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Productname,

e.g.calloption

Numberofsecurities

Exercisepriceper unit(Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Natureoftransaction

(Note 8)

Details

Priceperunit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements,arrangementsorunderstandingsrelatingtooptionsorderivatives

Fulldetailsofanyagreement,arrangementorunderstandingbetweenthepersondisclosing andanyotherpersonrelatingtothevotingrightsofanyrelevantsecuritiesunderanyoption referredtoonthisformorrelatingtothevotingrightsorfutureacquisitionordisposalofanyrelevantsecuritiestowhichanyderivativereferredtoonthisformisreferenced.Ifnone,this shouldbestated.

IsaSupplementalForm8attached?(Note 9)YES/NO

Dateofdisclosure

18/09/2023

Contactname

Stanislav Boiadjiev

Telephonenumber

004724073142

IfaconnectedEFM,nameofofferee/offerorwithwhichconnected

IfaconnectedEFM,statenatureofconnection(Note 10)


