Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

FORM 8.3

IRISHTAKEOVERPANEL

DISCLOSUREUNDERRULE8.3OFTHEIRISHTAKEOVERPANEL ACT,1997,TAKEOVERRULES,2013

DEALINGSBYPERSONSWITHINTERESTSINRELEVANTSECURITIESREPRESENTING1%ORMORE

1. KEYINFORMATION

Nameofpersondealing(Note 1) Norges Bank Companydealtin Horizon Therapeutics Plc Classofrelevantsecuritytowhichthe dealingsbeingdisclosedrelate(Note 2)c $0.0001 ordinary shares IE00BQPVQZ61 Dateofdealing 15/09/2023

2. INTERESTSANDSHORTPOSITIONS

(a) Interestsandshortpositions(followingdealing)intheclassofrelevantsecuritydealtin(Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 6,730,064 (2.94%) (2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions) (3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell Total 6,730,064 (2.94%)

(b) Interestsandshortpositionsinrelevantsecuritiesofthecompany,otherthantheclassdealtin(Note 3)

1. DEALINGS(Note 4)

(a) Purchasesandsales

Purchase/sale Numberofrelevantsecurities Priceperunit(Note 5) Purchase 15,000 USD 115.3499 Purchase 6,400 USD 115.3200 Purchase 67,800 USD 115.2833 Purchase 25,800 USD 115.3103

2. OTHER INFORMATION

