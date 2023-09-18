AgHires Offers Chance to Win Dream Job in Agriculture

LAMBERTVILLE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / AgHires is continuously connecting job seekers to their dream jobs and helping employers find their next all-star, but this time AgHires is giving participants the chance to turn their agricultural dreams into reality. The ag industry has many different sectors and over 21 million full- and part-time jobs. The agriculture industry accounts for 10.5% of total U.S. employment, from livestock to biotechnology, to growing crops, to food processing, and more. With the AgHires Dream Job Contest, there are no qualifications required and no job responsibilities. In this job, you just get paid.





To "apply" for the dream job, job seekers can go to AgHires.com/career/194263/aghires-dream-job-in-agriculture-in to enter to win. Once they click apply, they can play the Dream Job in Agriculture game. To win, contestants need to place the list of agriculture sectors in the correct order. If the winning order is guessed, the player wins $100,000 in cash. In addition, every person who plays will be placed in a drawing for a $500 Amazon gift card.

Agriculture has always been at the heart of our nation's economy, and AgHires is dedicated to promoting career growth and advancement within this vital industry. Through the AgHires Dream Job Contest, AgHires aims to inspire and empower individuals who are passionate about agriculture to pursue their dreams and contribute to the future of farming and agribusiness.

Attendees of the IFPA's Global Produce and Floral Show in Anaheim, CA, between October 19 and October 21, 2023, can try their luck in person at the AgHires booth 2901. Additionally, attendees of the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, IN, between November 1 and November 4, 2023, can also play in person at booth 2615.

AgHires Dream Job in Agriculture Contest Winner: $100,000 dollars

Runner-Up Drawing Prize: $500 Amazon gift card

The contest will close on November 4, 2023. Winners will be announced on November 6, 2023.

Karyn Moyer, Senior Marketing Manager, at AgHires, says, "The agriculture industry is known for its hard working and dedicated talent. Not only is this a chance to win $100,000, but it's a way of showcasing the diverse sectors of ag in hopes that more potential candidates will become interested in our industry."

AgHires invites anyone who wants to win their dream job in agriculture to enter the AgHires Dream Job contest at AgHires.com/career/194263/aghires-dream-job-in-agriculture-in.

